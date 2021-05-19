site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-brandon-belt-remains-sidelined-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Brandon Belt: Remains sidelined Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Belt (side) isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Reds, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.
Belt will be on the bench for a fifth straight game as he continues to deal with side tightness. Darin Ruf will start at first base and bat third.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read