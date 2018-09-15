Giants' Brandon Belt: Removed due to same knee injury
Belt was removed in the seventh inning of Friday's contest due to an issue with his knee, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Belt had just returned from a brief absence due to soreness in his right knee Wednesday, so it isn't surprising that his removal was related to the same injury. On the bright side, the first baseman said that he doesn't believe the setback is of the long-term variety, and that he should be considered day-to-day. Manager Bruce Bochy said that it would be tough to start Belt Saturday, so Austin Slater would likely slide over to first base if that plan sticks. Belt is scheduled to undergo offseason surgery on his nagging knee so that he can hopefully begin the 2019 season with a clean bill of health.
