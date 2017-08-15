Giants' Brandon Belt: Shifts to 10-day DL

Belt was transferred Monday from the 7-day disabled list to the 10-day disabled list, MLB.com reports.

The transaction is only procedural move, as Belt had already missed more than a full week of action with the concussion. Belt has an extensive history of head injuries, so he'll remain away from the team for the time being and wait for the concussion symptoms to subside before starting up baseball activities again. In the meantime, Ryder Jones and Buster Posey will pick up the bulk of the starts at first base.