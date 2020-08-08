site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Brandon Belt: Sits against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Belt will sit Saturday against southpaw Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Belt has started against just one of the seven lefties the Giants have faced this season. Wilmer Flores will start at first base in his absence.
