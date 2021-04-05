site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Brandon Belt: Sits against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Belt will hit the bench against lefty Adrian Morejon and the Padres on Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Belt started against a southpaw on Opening Day but has now found himself on the bench against the last two lefties the Giants have faced. Wilmer Flores starts ahead of him at first base.
