Giants' Brandon Belt: Sitting against southpaw
RotoWire Staff
Belt is not in Sunday's lineup against the Rockies, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Belt will sit with lefty Kyle Freeland on the mound. J.D. Davis takes over at first base and will hit third.
