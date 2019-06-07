Giants' Brandon Belt: Smashes ninth homer
Belt went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 7-3 loss to the Mets on Thursday.
The 31-year-old responded from snapping his 10-game hitting streak Wednesday night with a homer. Belt has nine home runs this season, which isn't a ton for a first basemen, but he's on pace for more than 25 in a 550 at-bat season. Belt has never hit more than 18 in any season, and last year, he only had 14. He is also batting .246 with 27 RBI, 29 runs and two steals in 187 at-bats.
