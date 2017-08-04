Giants' Brandon Belt: Ties career high in homers

Belt went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's rout of the Athletics.

With 18 homers on the season, the 29-year-old has tied the career high he set in 2015 in 34 less games. The first baseman's .242 average leaves much to be desired in leagues that don't use on-base percentage, but his improved power production has helped alleviate the lack of hits. Belt is locked in at the plate right now (6-for-17 with two homers over his last four games), so he could be ready to go on one of his patented extended hot streaks.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast