Giants' Brandon Belt: Ties career high in homers

Belt went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's rout of the Athletics.

With 18 homers on the season, the 29-year-old has tied the career high he set in 2015 in 34 less games. The first baseman's .242 average leaves much to be desired in leagues that don't use on-base percentage, but his improved power production has helped alleviate the lack of hits. Belt is locked in at the plate right now (6-for-17 with two homers over his last four games), so he could be ready to go on one of his patented extended hot streaks.