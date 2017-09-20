Giants' Brandon Belt: Works out on field Wednesday
Belt (concussion) worked out on the field with the Giants' strength and conditioning coach prior to Wednesday's game, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Belt was moved to the 60-day DL earlier in the day, officially ending his season, but it seems 29-year-old is making some progress in his recovery from a concussion. Nothing should be taken for granted moving forward given his history of head injuries, but Belt just signed a five-year extension in 2016 and will be a starter next year if healthy.
