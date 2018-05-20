Giants' Brandon Crawford: Big day against Rockies

Crawford went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI, and three runs in Saturday's win over the Rockies.

The hot-hitting Crawford is now hitting over .300 on the season thanks to his torrid week in which he's gone 15-for-29 with five doubles and a home run. Power isn't a major part of Crawford's game but he can hit for average and get on base at a strong clip. He's clearly in a groove and should continue to be deployed in weekly lineups.