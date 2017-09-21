Giants' Brandon Crawford: Clubs 14th homer

Crawford went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Rockies.

Crawford's bat has cooled during his team's current homestand that began Sept. 11 (5-for-22), but he was able to crush a ball through the cold San Francisco night and deliver his 14th homer of the season. Despite enduring a brief slump, the 30-year-old has looked like a different hitter in the second half, slashing .273/.339/.440 with six homers and 27 RBI since the All-Star break.