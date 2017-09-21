Giants' Brandon Crawford: Clubs 14th homer
Crawford went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Rockies.
Crawford's bat has cooled during his team's current homestand that began Sept. 11 (5-for-22), but he was able to crush a ball through the cold San Francisco night and deliver his 14th homer of the season. Despite enduring a brief slump, the 30-year-old has looked like a different hitter in the second half, slashing .273/.339/.440 with six homers and 27 RBI since the All-Star break.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Receives breather Tuesday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Stays hot Friday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Gets retribution Friday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Robbed of home run by fan•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Notches 12th homer Monday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Hits bench with lefty starting•
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...