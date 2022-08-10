Crawford will sit Wednesday versus the Padres.
Crawford will get a day off after he went 4-for-15 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored over four games since returning from the 10-day injured list Aug. 6. Thairo Estrada will shift to shortstop while Wilmer Flores enters the lineup at second base and bats second in the series finale.
