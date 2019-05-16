Giants' Brandon Crawford: Delivers game-winning homer

Crawford went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Crawford took Ryan Tepera deep in the sixth inning to break a 3-3 tie, providing what turned out to be the game-winning run. He now has two home runs on the season, but is still slugging just .278 across 160 plate appearances. His .208 batting average and .288 on-base percentage are also poor, and a five percentage point increase in his strikeout rate does little to suggest his subpar performance is due to bad luck.

