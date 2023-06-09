Crawford went 1-for-1 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's victory over the Rockies.

Crawford, pinch-hitting for Casey Schmitt in the ninth inning, delivered an RBI double off Pierce Johnson to tie the game 4-4 before scoring on Joc Pederson's two-out base hit. The 36-year-old Crawford had been stuck in a 1-for-13 slump coming into Thursday's contest while retreating to a part-time role. Overall, he's slashing just .195/.283/.354 with four homers, 15 RBI and 12 runs scored through 127 plate appearances this season.