Giants managers Gabe Kapler told reporters before Friday's game against the Mets that Crawford is feeling discomfort in his rib area, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Kapler may have been out of the lineup anyway because a southpaw is starting for the Mets in Joey Lucchesi, but Kapler notes that Crawford felt discomfort after diving to his left during Thursday's game against the Mets. The shortstop should be considered day-to-day with a good chance to return before the end of the weekend.