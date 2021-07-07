Crawford went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Tuesday's loss to St. Louis.

The shortstop racked up four hits for the first time this season and plated over half of the Giants' runs in the game. He knocked in two with a third-inning single and drove home another run with a double in the fifth. Crawford has been scorching at the plate of late, going 11-for-17 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and four RBI over his past four games.