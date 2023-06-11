Crawford is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Crawford had started at shortstop in four of the past five games, but he'll give way to rookie Casey Schmitt for the series finale. Though Crawford still grades out well defensively, his middling .192/.276/.350 slash line over 134 plate appearances has made it difficult for the Giants to justify giving him an everyday role at this stage of his career. Expect him to continue to see part-time duties behind Schmitt while the Giants are at full strength in the infield.