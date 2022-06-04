Crawford went 1-for-5 with a grand slam and an additional RBI in Friday's 15-6 win over the Marlins.

Crawford opened the scoring with an RBI on a groundout in the first inning. He then finished off the Giants' run production with his seventh-inning grand slam, which was his first home run since May 23. The shortstop had gone 0-for-11 in his last four contests before sitting out due to an illness Thursday. For the season, he's slashing .215/.301/.343 with five homers, 24 RBI, 23 runs scored, a stolen base, five doubles and a triple in 47 games.