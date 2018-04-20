Giants' Brandon Crawford: Heads to bench against lefty Friday
Crawford is not in the lineup Friday against the Angels, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Crawford will head to the bench to avoid a lefty-on-lefty matchup with Angels' starter Andrew Heaney. Kelby Tomlinson will replace him at shortstop for the evening.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Positioned on bench Sunday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Slugs first homer of season Wednesday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Slow start to season•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Strong source of RBI•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: In lineup Monday•
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...