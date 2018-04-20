Giants' Brandon Crawford: Heads to bench against lefty Friday

Crawford is not in the lineup Friday against the Angels, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Crawford will head to the bench to avoid a lefty-on-lefty matchup with Angels' starter Andrew Heaney. Kelby Tomlinson will replace him at shortstop for the evening.

