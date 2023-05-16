Crawford is not in the starting lineup Tuesday versus the Phillies.
Crawford returned from his left calf strain over the weekend, but the Giants will ride with hot-hitting youngster Casey Schmitt at shortstop Tuesday. J.D. Davis is at third base and Thairo Estrada is playing second.
