The Giants placed Crawford on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left forearm strain.

Crawford will be eligible for activation beginning Aug. 29, but given that the injury is to his throwing arm, he could be at risk of missing well beyond the minimum 10 days. The 36-year-old has endured a rough 2023 campaign, slashing .194/.264/.318 with a career-worst 26.7 percent strikeout rate across 270 plate appearances. Casey Schmitt and Johan Camargo will likely be the primary replacements at shortstop while Crawford is on the shelf.