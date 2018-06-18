Giants' Brandon Crawford: Hits paternity list, will miss three games

Crawford flew to Arizona following Sunday's win over the Dodgers to be with his wife for the birth of their fourth child. He will miss the allotted three games before rejoining the club, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Fantasy owners will have to make do without Crawford's services, who is slashing .315/.370/.492 with eight homers and 32 RBI through 70 games this season. Alen Hanson figures to be the main benefactor of playing time at short until Crawford returns to the lineup Thursday against the Padres.