Crawford went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Rockies.

Crawford provided one of the Giants' five hits with his sixth-inning blast. Since his four-hit game June 17 versus the Dodgers, the shortstop has hit just .196 (9-for-46) over 16 contests. He's still seeing steady playing time despite a .219/.298/.355 slash line over 61 games this season. He's added five homers, 25 RBI, 21 runs scored, three stolen bases and 10 doubles. With Thairo Estrada (hand) out at least into August, Crawford should continue to see the bulk of the playing time at shortstop while Casey Schmitt and Brett Wisely appear set to cover the keystone.