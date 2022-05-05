Crawford went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers.
The Giants were unable to muster much offense against Los Angeles pitching Wednesday, as Crawford produced the team's only run with his second-inning solo shot off Tony Gonsolin. The long ball was his second of the campaign and first since April 15. Crawford hit a career-high 24 homers in 2021, but he's far behind that pace through 94 plate appearances this season.
