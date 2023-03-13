The Giants announced Monday that Crawford is experiencing left knee discomfort and will be held out of baseball activities for the next week, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Crawford's week-long shutdown period wouldn't be a major concern if it came during the early portion of spring training, but now that he's battling a knee issue with Opening Day just two and a half weeks away, the veteran shortstop's availability for the start of the season is suddenly more of a question mark. Thairo Estrada will start at shortstop in Monday's Cactus League game against the Padres, and he could continue to see more work at the position for the duration of spring training in preparation for the possibility of Crawford opening the season on the injured list.