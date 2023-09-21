Crawford was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right hamstring strain, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Crawford suffered the injury Wednesday in what could wind up being his final game in a Giants uniform. The 36-year-old impending free agent is eligible to be activated Oct. 1, but that is the last day of the regular season and it's unclear whether he'd be ready anyway. Marco Luciano and Tyler Fitzgerald have both been brought up from Triple-A Sacramento to presumably share time at shortstop down the stretch. Paul DeJong was given his release.