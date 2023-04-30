Crawford left Saturday's game against the Padres with right calf tightness, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. He went 1-for-2 with a solo homer before exiting.
Crawford has been replaced by Brett Wisely, with Wisely playing second base and Thairo Estrada sliding over to shortstop. Crawford should be considered day-to-day until there are more updates, but there's a strong chance he will sit out Sunday's series finale against San Diego while recuperating.
