Crawford left Saturday's game against the Padres with right calf tightness, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. He went 1-for-2 with a solo homer before exiting.

Crawford has been replaced by Brett Wisely, with Wisely playing second base and Thairo Estrada sliding over to shortstop. Crawford should be considered day-to-day until there are more updates, but there's a strong chance he will sit out Sunday's series finale against San Diego while recuperating.