Manager Gabe Kapler said following Sunday's loss to St. Louis that he's optimistic Crawford (hamstring) will be able to return to the lineup for Sunday's series finale, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Crawford exited Friday's win after tweaking his left hamstring. The issue is apparently not too serious, as Crawford was able to pinch hit Saturday. The shortstop is trending toward rejoining the starting nine Sunday, though he'll likely be looked by the Giants' training staff once more before that decision is made.