Crawford was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with left knee inflammation, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Crawford was out of Saturday's lineup but appeared to be past the knee injury after returning from a two-game absence Friday, but it appears he was never fully healthy. It's unclear exactly how long the 35-year-old is expected to be sidelined, though he'll be eligible to be reinstated July 5. Thairo Estrada and Donovan Walton should see playing time at shortstop while Crawford is unavailable.