Giants' Brandon Crawford: Not in lineup following collision

Crawford (head) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Crawford is apparently dealing with some ill effects from the collision that forced him from Monday's contest, so Alen Hanson will pick up a start at shortstop in his stead. Consider the veteran infielder day-to-day for now.

