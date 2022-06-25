Crawford is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Crawford missed two games with a bruised left knee before rejoining the lineup Friday, and he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a hit by pitch. Thairo Estrada will shift to shortstop Saturday while Wilmer Flores starts at the keystone.
