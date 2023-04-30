Crawford (calf) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Crawford exited Saturday's contest with right calf tightness and will be sidelined for Sunday's series finale. Thairo Estrada will move to shortstop while Brett Wisely starts at the keystone for San Francisco.
