Crawford (calf) will sit Saturday against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Crawford left Friday's series opener with a left calf contusion and will sit for at least one game. Mauricio Dubon takes over at shortstop in his absence.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Dealing with left calf contusion•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Homers in return•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Returns to Tuesday's lineup•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: On bench Monday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Won't start Sunday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Scratched with quad issue•