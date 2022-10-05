site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Not starting versus southpaw
Crawford is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Crawford will take a seat for Tuesday's contest with lefty Sean Manaea pitching for San Diego. Thairo Estrada will move to shortstop while Wilmer Flores mans the keystone.
