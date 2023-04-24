Crawford went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Mets.

Crawford has bounced back from an 0-for-14 slump by hitting safely in each of the last two games. The shortstop still has a meager .164/.250/.328 slash line while adding three home runs, two stolen bases, nine RBI and five runs scored through 68 plate appearances. He may sit against the occasional southpaw, but Crawford's still-strong defense keeps him in a near-everyday role.