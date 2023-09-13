Crawford is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Guardians, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
He'll yield to Paul DeJong at shortstop versus a lefty, as Crawford often does. Crawford has been helpless versus both righties (.584 OPS) and lefties (.589 OPS) this season.
