Crawford will sit Saturday against the Marlins, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Giants faced five straight righties after Crawford returned from a hamstring strain, and the veteran started against four of them. He'll hit the bench here against lefty Braxton Garrett, with Casey Schmitt starting at shortstop.
