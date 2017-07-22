Giants' Brandon Crawford: Out of lineup Saturday
Crawford is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Crawford will sit for the first time since June 28 as Eduardo Nunez shifts over to short and Conor Gillaspie mans the hot corner. While Crawford has multiple hits in two of his last three games, he's still batting just .217/.254/.400 for the month of July. He's taken a dramatic step back against right-handed pitching this season, with his OPS against righties falling nearly 180 points from a year ago.
