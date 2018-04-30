Giants' Brandon Crawford: Out of Monday's lineup
Crawford is out of the lineup Monday against the Padres.
Crawford's tough stretch at the plate continued Sunday as he went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Over the last seven games he's gone 3-for-24 (.125) with six strikeouts. He'll get the night off while Kelby Tomlinson starts at shortstop.
