Crawford (calf) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 34-year-old will sit for the second straight contest after suffering a left calf bruise when hit by a pitch during Friday's game. Mauricio Dubon will receive another start at shortstop with Crawford sidelined.
