Giants' Brandon Crawford: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Crawford is not in Sunday's lineup against the Marlins.
Crawford is hitting .242 with one home run and zero steals over his last 10 games. Donovan Walton will start at shortstop and hit ninth.
