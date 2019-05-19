Giants' Brandon Crawford: Out of Sunday's lineup

Crawford is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Arizona, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Crawford has started 28 of the last 29 games but will head to the bench Sunday as he has an ugly .186/.266/.289 slash line in that span. Donovan Solano will start at shortstop and bat second in Sunday's series finale.

