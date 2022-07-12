Crawford is not in the lineup Tuesday against Arizona, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Crawford will head to the bench for the second time in the past three games since the Diamondbacks will send out a left-handed starter (Dallas Keuchel). Thairo Estrada will shift to shortstop while Wilmer Flores starts at the keystone.
