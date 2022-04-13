Crawford, who exited Tuesday's 13-2 win over the Padres with a wrist injury, said that he's day-to-day and is hopeful to rejoin the Giants lineup Friday in Cleveland, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manager Gabe Kapler substituted out multiple starters after the Giants raced out to a 10-1 lead after two innings, but Crawford's early exit apparently wasn't precautionary. Though Crawford noted that his wrist feels better than it did Tuesday, he's still uncomfortable while swinging the bat and looks like he'll miss Wednesday's series finale with San Diego as a result. Mauricio Dubon or Thairo Estrada will likely fill in for Crawford at shortstop.