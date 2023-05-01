Crawford was placed on the 10-day IL with a right calf strain by the Giants on Monday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Crawford left Saturday's game with tightness in his calf, and now will be out of action until the middle of May. With the veteran shortstop out, Thairo Estrada should handle most of the shortstop duties. Cal Stevenson has been recalled from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding transaction.