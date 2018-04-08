Giants' Brandon Crawford: Receives breather Sunday
Crawford is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Crawford -- who is hitting just .200 to begin the season -- went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts during Saturday's contest and will be given the day off in the series finale against Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers. Kelby Tomlinson will slot in at shortstop and bat eighth in the order.
