Crawford (quadriceps) isn't starting Thursday against the Rockies, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.
Crawford was scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to right quadriceps tightness, but he went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter. He'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game Thursday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him available off the bench once again. Donovan Walton will shift to shortstop while Thairo Estrada starts at second base.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: May sit again Thursday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Scratched Wednesday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: In Wednesday's lineup•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Nursing tight quadriceps•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Grand slam in slugfest•