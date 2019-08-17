Giants' Brandon Crawford: Replaced by pinch hitter

Crawford went 0-for-2 before being removed as part of a double-switch in Friday's extra-innings win over Arizona.

Crawford got a start against a righty as he usually does, but he was taken out after just two at-bats as part of a double-switch. His eventual replacement, Donovan Solano (2-for-3), outperformed Crawford yet again, and the latter may have to start showing more at the plate to avoid losing more than just starts against lefties to the backup infielder. Crawford is currently slashing an anemic .222/.296/.348 this season.