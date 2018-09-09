Giants' Brandon Crawford: Returns to lineup Sunday

Crawford (knee) will start at shortstop and bat cleanup Sunday against the Brewers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Crawford was out of the lineup with a sore knee the past three games, but appeared as a pinch hitter Saturday. The 31-year-old has struggled offensively since the start of July with a .175/.252/.243 slash line as he continues to battle the lingering knee issue.

More News
Our Latest Stories