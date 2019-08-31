Giants' Brandon Crawford: Set for a breather Saturday

Crawford should be in line for a day off with Mauricio Dubon expected to start at shortstop Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Crawford went 1-for-4 with a double in Friday's win over the Padres, but it appears that he will retreat to the bench with a southpaw slated to take the mound Saturday. The 32-year-old's production has fallen off a cliff this season (.232/.302/.363 over 474 plate appearances), but his plus defense is apparently enough to warrant near-everyday playing time for manager Bruce Bochy. Dubon is making his first start at shortstop this season, but the rookie figures to see most of his playing time at second base.