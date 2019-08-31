Giants' Brandon Crawford: Set for a breather Saturday
Crawford should be in line for a day off with Mauricio Dubon expected to start at shortstop Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Crawford went 1-for-4 with a double in Friday's win over the Padres, but it appears that he will retreat to the bench with a southpaw slated to take the mound Saturday. The 32-year-old's production has fallen off a cliff this season (.232/.302/.363 over 474 plate appearances), but his plus defense is apparently enough to warrant near-everyday playing time for manager Bruce Bochy. Dubon is making his first start at shortstop this season, but the rookie figures to see most of his playing time at second base.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....